Moses Brown News: Monster showing in G League

Brown tallied 28 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 FT), 21 rebounds, four steals and two blocks across 42 minutes Tuesday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 111-103 win over the Austin Spurs.

Brown paced his team in both the scoring column and on the glass, reaching 20-plus boards for the fourth time in his last six appearances. The 25-year-old's 10-day contract with the Mavs came to an end Saturday, so he should be a mainstay in Westchester's lineup until he finds an NBA opportunity elsewhere.