NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 3

Slate Overview

WAS at CLE: Wizards 3-15 on road; Cavs on two-game slide

MIL at IND: Second of back-to-back meetings, after Pacers defeated Bucks in Milwaukee on Monday

OKC at ATL: Thunder on five-game win streak and face second game of back-to-back; Hawks 4-9 at home

BKN at HOU: Nets on four-game slide and face second game of back-to-back; Rockets 13-5 at home

NOP at MIN: Pelicans on three-game win streak and face second game of back-to-back; Timberwolves 14-1 at home

TOR at MEM: Raptors 4-11 on road; Grizzlies 3-12 at home and face second game of back-to-back

POR at DAL: Trail Blazers 3-7 in last 10 games; Mavs 4-6 in last 10 games

CHI at NYK: Bulls 4-11 on road and face second game of back-to-back; Knicks 9-4 at home

LAC at PHX: Clippers on three-game win streak; Suns on four-game win streak

DET at UTA: Pistons 1-9 in last 10 games; Jazz on two-game win streak

MIA at LAL: Heat on two-game slide; Lakers 3-7 in last 10 games

ORL at SAC: Magic on two-game slide and face second game of back-to-back; Kings 11-6 at home and face second game of back-to-back

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Darius Garland (jaw); Evan Mobley (knee): OUT

Dean Wade is up for another start in place of Mobley. Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill will continue to see more opportunity in the backcourt.

MIL - Pat Connaugthon (illness), Khris Middleton (knee): Questionable

MarJon Beauchamp could get a boost.

IND - Bruce Brown (knee), Andrew Nembhard (back): Questionable

Aaron Nesmith is in line for a bigger role.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg), Dillon Brooks (oblique): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are up for more action.

NOP - Trey Murphy (knee): Questionable

Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels could get more opportunity.

MEM - Derrick Rose (thigh): OUT

Luke Kennard and Vince Williams are in line for extra playing time.

POR - Moses Brown (wrist), Toumani Camara (knee), Anfernee Simons (illness),Duop Reath (back): Questionable; Deandre Ayton (knee): OUT

Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon get a boost in the backcourt. Jabari Walker and Ibou Badji are in line for more opportunity in the frontcourt.

DAL - Maxi Kleber (toe), Dante Exum (heel): OUT

Josh Green and Derrick Jones get a boost without Exum. Dwight Powell continues to see more action without Kleber.

CHI - Coby White (ankle), Patrick Williams (ankle): Questionable; Nikola Vucevic (groin), Torrey Craig (heel), Zach LaVine (foot): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter continue to get more playing time in the absence of LaVine. Andre Drummond is up for another start in place of Vucevic.

PHX - Kevin Durant (hamstring): OUT

Eric Gordon, Chimezie Metu and Josh Okogie are likely to all get additional minutes.

DET - Isaiah Stewart (toe): OUT

Kevin Knox is up for another start.

MIA - Josh Richardson (back): Questionable; Caleb Martin (ankle): Doubtful; Jimmy Butler (foot), Haywood Highsmith (concussion): OUT

Jaime Jaquez, Duncan Robinson and Kevin Love remain up for more action.

LAL - Anthony Davis (ankle): Probable; LeBron James (illness), Cam Reddish (groin): Questionable; D'Angelo Russell (lower body): Doubtful; Rui Hachimura (calf), Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT

Austin Reaves and Christian Wood are up for more responsibility.

ORL - Markelle Fultz (knee), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), Joe Ingles (ankle): OUT

Cole Anthony and Anthony Black continue to get a more opportunity in the backcourt. Goga Bitadze also remains in line for a boost without Isaac and Ingles.

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($8,700) at Suns

Harden surpassed 40 DK points in four of the last five games, including two with more than 50 and a high of 55.5. He faces a great opportunity to thrive against the Suns, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards. The Suns will also be at a disadvantage on the defensive end, without Kevin Durant in the lineup.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,500) vs. Wizards

After returning from a four-game absence, Mitchell delivered two impressive performances, including a high of 61 DK points in the game-before-last. He is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals on the season, and he is likely to shine against the Wizards, who are giving up a league-high 126.2 points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,400) at Suns

Leonard returned from a four-game absence to drop 24 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block, for a total of 49 DK points in the last game. Leonard also topped 50 DK points in two of the three games prior to his absence and is averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals on the season. Additionally, he is up for a favorable matchup in the absence of Kevin Durant.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,100) vs. Pistons

Markkanen is coming off a couple of quieter outings, but he topped 45 DK points in the previous three games, including a high of 56.3. He faces a great opportunity to stand out against the Pistons, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing power forwards and remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($8,000) at Hawks

Holmgren continues to impress, averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.4 blocks over the last 10 games, including six games with more than 40 DK points. Despite facing the second game of a back-to-back, he should excel against the Hawks, who give up the league's fifth-most points and eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,500) at Hawks

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to deliver massive numbers, including 36 points, six rebounds, seven assists and a steal on Tuesday night in a win over the Celtics. He is averaging 33.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 60 DK points and a high of 67. He is likely to keep rolling against the Hawks, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game.

Mid-Range Money

O.G. Anunoby, Knicks ($5,600) vs. Bulls

Anunoby seemed to thrive in his first game with the Knicks, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals for a total of 31 DK points. He is averaging 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals on the season and should continue to make his mark with a defined role on his new squad. He is also likely to have success from long range against the Bulls, who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game.

John Collins, Jazz ($5,300) vs. Pistons

Collins is averaging 10.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over six consecutive starts, including a high of 30.3 DK points. He also has three games with more than 40 DK points among 30 appearances this season, including a high of 52.3. Collins has a good chance to stand out against the Pistons, who give up the league's sixth-most points in the paint and remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Jarrett Allen, Nets ($7,800) vs. Wizards

Allen surpassed 55 DK points in three of the last five outings, including a high of 65.3 DK points, while averaging 20.6 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He faces an excellent opportunity to prosper against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,900) at Knicks

Dosunmu continues to pick up extra playing time in the absence of Zach LaVine. Dosunmu is averaging 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including two games with more than 40 DK points.

Kris Dunn, Jazz ($4,700) vs. Pistons

Dunn is finding his groove, averaging 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists through six consecutive starts, including two games with more than 40 DK points. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Pistons' struggling defense, which concedes the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

