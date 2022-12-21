NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, December 21

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

An oversized 11-game slate awaits us Wednesday, with the first set of tipoffs occurring at 7:00 p.m. EDT. We'll be offering endorsements for options on FanDuel on a night when value options abound.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

We should get tremendous value from Golden State backups in a game with a projected total of 223, and it's also advisable to use metrics from Monday to identify repeat performances from the Trail Blazers and Thunder as they meet again. We showed no love to the Bucks-Cavs and Pistons-Sixers matchups.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

SAC Domantas Sabonis (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

SAC Harrison Barnes (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

Sabonis was my headliner in Monday's article, and he didn't disappoint. He did sustain an injury during his massive 28-point, 23-rebound effort. If he can't make it, Chimezie Metu ($3,800) would likely start in his place. Keegan Murray ($5,300) would see a bit of a boost if Barnes is out.

LAC Paul George (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

LAC Ivica Zubac (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

I wouldn't move on to a pivot until we learn more about George, who could end up in the lineup despite the injury tag. Although Moses Brown will see more time if Zubac is out, I'm more interested in Nicolas Batum ($4,700).

CHA Terry Rozier (hip) - DOUBTFUL

Rozier's continued absence bodes well for one particular elite who we will mention shortly, but Kelly Oubre ($7,900) played standout ball in Rozier's place during the Hornets' last game.

MIN Rudy Gobert (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Kyle Anderson (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Anderson has been a solid pivot in Gobert's absence, so if Anderson and Gobert are out, emphasis should be placed on getting Jaden McDaniels ($5,200) and Naz Reid ($6,600) into your lineup plan.

LAL Russell Westbrook (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Westbrook is a crucial piece during Anthony Davis' absence, but Dennis Schroder ($5,600) and Kendrick Nunn ($4,000) should pick up the slack if Westbrook misses Wednesday's game.

GSW Stephen Curry (shoulder) - OUT

GSW Klay Thompson (knee) - OUT

GSW Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT

GSW Donte DiVincenzo (illness) - OUT

It'll be up to Jordan Poole to keep churning out valuable production if the Warriors hope to stay competitive against the Nets, and he'll need help from Ty Jerome ($4,300) and Jonathan Kuminga ($4,200) as well.

OKC Josh Giddey (illness) - OUT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is back in the lineup, but I'm not too keen on a direct pivot for Giddey tonight.

POR Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

We were all over Nurkic against the Thunder, but he was held out. The start would likely go to Drew Eubanks ($4,600) if Nurkic is out, but I still love the matchup for Nurkic if he's in.

ELITE PLAYERS

I think Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo's salaries are too inflated Wednesday, but I'm still fine with Luka Doncic at $11,800. The Timberwolves have proven to be beatable with several bites from the injury bug. You also have to like Kevin Durant ($10,600) and Kyrie Irving ($8,900) against the short-handed Warriors.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,400) is one of my favorite guards this evening in a tilt with Portland. He blitzed the Trail Blazers with 35 points Monday night, and I expect more of the same in the rematch. Not far behind him in the guard position are LaMelo Ball ($8,500) and De'Aaron Fox ($8,500), who are both undervalued with salaries that should be much higher.

Also consider: Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($8,000) vs. CHA, Jaylen Brown, BOS ($8,800) vs. IND

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Myles Turner, IND ($7,300) @ BOS

I don't think it's a stretch to consider Turner against the Celtics. Although Boston is stout defensively, they've had some trouble against opposing big men. Although he fizzled in his last game, he's been very consistent otherwise, and his block totals can be a big difference-maker in his bottom line.

Zach LaVine, CHI ($6,900) @ ATL

I still think LaVine is too cheap, and I'll keep clicking on him until his salary goes up. Two weeks ago, he put up 21 points against the Hawks, but I predict a better number Wednesday.

Markelle Fultz, ORL ($6,600) @ HOU

Fultz has been a risky fantasy proposition for years, but we might want to ride the contrarian wave and begin to trust him again after he put up a season-high 24 points against the Hawks. He had a tough night against the Celtics on the front end of that back-to-back, but he faces a much easier opponent Wednesday. I also am fond of Kevin Porter ($7,400) and Jalen Green ($7,400) on the other side of the ball.

Anfernee Simons, POR ($6,600) @ OKC

We have the advantage of very recent metrics for this game, and after Simons went off for 32 points against the Thunder in the last game, we should be able to reconsider him with a modicum of confidence. Although we know Damian Lillard is a force to be reckoned with, we're getting a big discount on what could be a similar stat line.

VALUE PLAYS

The value spots in the injury section are immense, so be sure to refer back to get some great deals for salary cap relief. On such a large slate, there are just too many other values to mention, so I will provide some excellent additional plays by position.

PG/SG: Moses Moody, GSW ($3,700), Reggie Bullock, DAL ($3,900)

SF: Kenrich Williams, OKC ($4,200), Caris LeVert, CLE ($5,100)

PF: Marcus Morris, LAC ($5,200)

C: Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($5,200), Thomas Bryant, LAL ($6,400)

