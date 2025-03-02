Moses Brown News: Reaches free agency

Brown became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the Mavericks expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The Dallas frontcourt has been decimated by injuries lately, which had paved the way for Brown to handle a significant role after he signed with the team on Feb. 10. He appeared in four of the Mavericks' last five games, and he started the last two while averaging 19.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26.5 minutes in the most recent pair of contests. As Smith notes, the Mavericks don't have room under their first-apron hard cap to sign Brown to a second 10-day deal, nor can another player be signed to the 15-man roster until April 10. As such, Brown looks like he'll have to head elsewhere to find work, even though Dallas would presumably be interested in re-signing him if it had the ability to do so.