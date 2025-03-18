Moussa Diabate Injury: Fails to return Tuesday

Diabate recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes before exiting Tuesday's 134-102 loss to the Hawks with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter due to an apparent right knee injury.

Diabate required assistance to the locker room after he appeared to injure his knee while attempting to contest a layup. The Hornets will be back in action Thursday against the Knicks, but Diabate could face an uphill battle to get cleared for that contest.