Moussa Diabate Injury: Fails to return Tuesday
Diabate recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes before exiting Tuesday's 134-102 loss to the Hawks with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter due to an apparent right knee injury.
Diabate required assistance to the locker room after he appeared to injure his knee while attempting to contest a layup. The Hornets will be back in action Thursday against the Knicks, but Diabate could face an uphill battle to get cleared for that contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now