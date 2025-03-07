Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks for Friday, March 7

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Best NBA Bets Today

LA Clippers to cover -6.5 (-115) vs. New York Knicks

BetMGM, 4:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Knicks won't have Jalen Brunson tonight following a nasty ankle sprain in last night's loss to the Lakers. They've been struggling a bit lately as it is, going .500 since the All-Star break with a -6.2 net rating. On the season, New York is 3-5 against the spread as a road underdog and 2-7 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back. And while the Clippers have also struggled since the break (2-6), they've a league-best 14-5 ATS as home favorites and are 11-5 ATS with a rest advantage.

Zach Edey over 8.5 rebounds (-140) at Dallas Mavericks

Hard Rock, 4:10 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Grizzlies remain without Jaren Jackson tonight, which should help Edey on the boards. Either way, he's averaging 8.9 rebounds since Feb. 1, and he's grabbed 9+ boards in 20 of his 48 appearances. The Mavericks are giving up the second-most rebounds per 48 minutes (50.1) across the past 10 games. Over the past 30 days, they've given up big rebound games to other traditional bigs like Mark Williams (16), Domantas Sabonis (15) and Steven Adams (12 in 22 minutes).

Jonas Valanciunas over 11.5 rebounds (-113) vs. San Antonio Spurs

Caesars, 4:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: In the past three games without Domantas Sabonis, Valanciunas is averaging 12.0 rebounds in 28.3 minutes (playing just 23 minutes in a blowout win over the Mavericks, where he still had nine rebounds). Per 36 minutes this season, he's grabbing 14.6 boards. Over the past 10 games, the Spurs are allowing the third-most rebounds per 48 minutes (49.9). Over the past 30 days, they've given up big games on the glass to traditional bigs like Moussa Diabate (15), Jalen Duren (15), Yves Missi (15 in 23 minutes) and Onyeka Okongwu (12).