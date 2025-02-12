NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 12

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The NBA is rolling out a 15-game offering for the penultimate slate before the All-Star break. FanDuel's featured contests will include 28 teams, with the first tip-off occurring at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) - OUT

Giannis will be out through the All-Star break, and currently, Kyle Kuzma's ($6,500) salary and corresponding production have emerged as a better alternative than Bobby Portis.

CHA LaMelo Ball (ankle) -OUT

CHA Mark Williams (NIR) - OUT

CHA Moussa Diabate (eye) - QUESTIONABLE

Nick Smith ($5,000) is off the injury report, so he is worth a look as Ball's replacement. Due to the interior shortage, the Hornets will also call for Jusuf Nurkic ($5,600).

HOU Alperen Sengun (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Sengun should be monitored leading up to tip-off, but I'm not inclined to select a pivot for him with many other available slots on the slate.

BOS Jaylen Brown (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

I think the Celtics will exercise caution before the break and sit Brown. Look for Payton Pritchard ($6,100) to have a larger role in Brown's absence.

NOP CJ McCollum (personal) - QUESTIONABLE

If McCollum misses again, Jose Alvarado ($5,000) will see a production spike.

OKC Chet Holmgren (rest) - OUT

Isaiah Hartenstein ($7,400) will prop up the Thunder's frontcourt while Holmgren takes a seat.

DAL Daniel Gafford (knee) - OUT

This is bad news for the Mavericks, who already lost Anthony Davis for an extended period. P.J. Washington's ($7,000) role will increase, and he's the top guy to consider over a group of third-unit guys vying for time. There's a chance Washington could miss as well, in which case I would just fade the spot and look elsewhere.

POR Deandre Ayton (calf) - OUT

POR Scoot Henderson (ankle) - OUT

POR Jerami Grant (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

The big question is whether Portland will use caution and shut down Grant before the break. It's a tough game against Denver, but I'd look at the starting lineup and make a selection or two. Donovan Clingan ($5,200) should draw the start for Ayton.

IND Myles Turner (neck) - OUT

Thomas Bryant ($5,500) should be a popular pivot as the Pacers face the lowly Wizards on Wednesday night.

ELITE PLAYERS

The massive slate has seven players listed at $10k or higher. I think we can get away with fading the entire group due to the sheer number of elite options in the $8k and $9k range.

Domantas Sabonis ($9,700) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,600) work as expensive big men off the board, but I have a feeling I'll be filling the center spot with a budget call, so Sabonis and his dual eligibility make for a better pick over Towns. Damian Lillard ($9,500) has poured in big totals amid Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence, so he's my first guard off the board.

At the $8k level, I like Kyrie Irving's ($8,900) salary against the Warriors, and Myles Turner's absence compels me to give more exposure to Pascal Siakam ($8,200).

Also consider: Franz Wagner, ORL ($8,800) vs. CHA

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Trey Murphy, NOP ($8,300) vs. SAC

Without McCollum, the Pelicans will be down one scoring weapon, and Murphy's recent history indicates that he'll rise to the occasion against the new-look Kings at home. The 22-year-old is enjoying a huge season in a starting role, and he should keep rolling in this spot.

Josh Hart, NYK ($7,800) vs. ATL

Although the Knicks will be playing the tail end of a back-to-back, I'll happily take Hart against the Hawks as he continues to rack up superlative totals. Hart hit a season-high 30 points in his last game, and back-to-back situations have had little effect on his results this season.

Zach LaVine, SAC ($7,300) @ NOP

I think we can begin to trust LaVine as he settles into his new role, although I still think you can do well with Malik Monk ($7,800) and DeMar DeRozan ($7,800). The trio is bunched very close together, and deciding the top producer is a toss-up, but taking LaVine at a slightly lower salary could reap benefits as his role continues to expand.

Jalen Green, HOU ($7,200) vs. PHO

Green already sets up well amid Fred VanVleet's (ankle) absence, and a potential scratch from Sengun should send even more production potential Green's way. Although his shooting has been a bit volatile recently, his secondary contributions have padded his results effectively.

Also consider: Bilal Coulibaly, WAS ($6,400) vs. IND

VALUE PLAYS

Although our best budget options are currently in the injury section, I'll add some of my favorites below $6,000, with a player at each position.

PG/SG Keon Ellis, SAC ($4,500)

SG/SF Quentin Grimes, PHI ($4,800)

SF/SG Toumani Camara, POR ($5,600)

PF Guerschon Yabusele, PHI ($5,400)

C Nick Richards, PHX ($4,800)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.