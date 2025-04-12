Fantasy Basketball
Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate Injury: Questionable for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Diabate (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Boston.

Diabate has been battling an illness which has kept him off the floor for the Hornets' last two games. With Mark Williams (foot) already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale, Jusuf Nurkic and Taj Gibson would serve as the Hornets' center options if Diabate is unable to play.

