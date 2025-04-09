Fantasy Basketball
Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate Injury: Questionable with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Diabate (illness) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Diabate is dealing with an illness that might keep him sidelined tonight in Toronto. Jusuf Nurkic, Taj Gibson and Tidjane Salaun will likely have a heavy load in the frontcourt, with Mark Williams (rest) already ruled out for Wednesday's game.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
