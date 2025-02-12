Moussa Diabate Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Diabate (eye) is out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

A right eye abrasion will force Diabate to sit out Charlotte's last game before the All-Star break. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Feb. 19 against the Lakers. In Diabate's absence against Orlando, Jusuf Nurkic appears to be the most likely candidate to join the Hornets' starting lineup in his team debut, with Tidjane Salaun and DaQuan Jeffries also being set for additional minutes.