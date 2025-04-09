Moussa Diabate Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Diabate (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against Toronto.

Diabate was a late addition to the Hornets' injury report due to an illness, and he appears to be too under the weather to play in Wednesday's game. He'll look to recover ahead of Friday's game against the Celtics. Jusuf Nurkic, Taj Gibson and Tidjane Salaun will serve as the Hornets' big men Wednesday due to Diabate and Mark Williams (foot) both being ruled out.