Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Diabate (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against Toronto.

Diabate was a late addition to the Hornets' injury report due to an illness, and he appears to be too under the weather to play in Wednesday's game. He'll look to recover ahead of Friday's game against the Celtics. Jusuf Nurkic, Taj Gibson and Tidjane Salaun will serve as the Hornets' big men Wednesday due to Diabate and Mark Williams (foot) both being ruled out.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now