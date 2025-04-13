Moussa Diabate News: Nears double-double in return

Diabate had 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one block and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 loss to the Celtics.

Diabate returned for Sunday's regular-season finale after missing the last two games due to an illness, providing a spark off the Hornets bench by hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and finishing one board shy of a double-double. Diabate posted at least 10 points and nine rebounds on eight occasions this season, tallying a double-digit scoring total in 16 outings.