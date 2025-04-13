Moussa Diabate News: Will play vs. Boston

Diabate (illness) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Celtics.

After missing the last two games due to an illness, Diabate will return to the floor Sunday for the Hornets' regular season finale in Boston. The 22-year-old big man is averaging career-high numbers across the board, putting up 5.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 60.1 percent from the field.