Nassir Little News: Top rebounder in double-double

Little ended with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 39 minutes in Friday's 117-113 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Little cleaned up the boards in Friday's contest, leading all Skyforce players in rebounds while concluding as one of two players with a double-double in a winning effort. Little has appeared in 45 G League outings, averaging 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.