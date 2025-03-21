Nassir Little News: Top rebounder in double-double
Little ended with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 39 minutes in Friday's 117-113 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.
Little cleaned up the boards in Friday's contest, leading all Skyforce players in rebounds while concluding as one of two players with a double-double in a winning effort. Little has appeared in 45 G League outings, averaging 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
Nassir Little
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now