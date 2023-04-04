NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at DET: Pistons have dropped nine in a row.

CLE at ORL: Magic have won two straight.

MIL at WAS: Wizards are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

TOR at CHA: Raptors have won seven of their last 10 games.

MIN at BKN: Nets have won three straight.

SAC at NOP: Pelicans are 7-3 in their last 10 outings.

ATL at CHI: Bulls are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

DEN at HOU: Nuggets are 19-19 on the road.

BOS at PHI: Celtics have won two in a row.

POR at MEM: Grizzlies have won eight of their last 10 games.

LAL at UTA: Lakers are on a three-game win streak.

OKC at GSW: Warriors are 32-8 at home.

SAS at PHX: Suns are on a five-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Bam Adebayo (hip): Probable / Kyle Lowry (knee): Questionable

DET - Marvin Bagley (concussion), Rodney McGruder (foot), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder): OUT

CLE - Isaac Okoro (knee): OUT

MIL - Jevon Carter (knee): Probable / Grayson Allen (ankle), Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

WAS - Monte Morris (ankle), Bradley Beal (knee), Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (illness): OUT

TOR - Gary Trent (back), Will Barton (ankle), OG Anunoby (ankle): Questionable

CHA - Mark Williams (ankle): Probable / Dennis Smith (toe): Questionable / Gordon Hayward (thumb), Kelly Oubre (shoulder), Terry Rozier (foot), P.J. Washington (foot): OUT

MIN - Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Taurean Prince (illness), Jaylen Nowell (knee), Austin Rivers (illness): Questionable / Naz Reid (wrist): OUT

SAC - Malik Monk (leg): Questionable

NOP - Jose Alvarado (leg), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

ATL - Trae Young (illness): Questionable / De'Andre Hunter (knee): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (foot), Javonte Green (knee): Probable

DEN - Jamal Murray (knee), Michael Porter (heel): Probable / Zeke Nnaji (knee), Nikola Jokic (calf): Questionable

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (knee): OUT

BOS - Jaylen Brown (back): Questionable / Robert Williams (rest): OUT

POR - Matisse Thybulle (knee), Trendon Watford (ankle), Kevin Knox (knee), Cam Reddish (back): Questionable / Nassir Little (ankle), Jerami Grant (quadriceps), Damian Lillard (out for season), Jusuf Nurkic (knee), Anfernee Simons (foot): OUT

MEM - Dillon Brooks (hip): Questionable / Steven Adams (knee), Ziaire Williams (foot): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), D'Angelo Russell (foot): Probable / LeBron James (foot): Questionable

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (hand), Collin Sexton (hamstring): Questionable / Jordan Clarkson (finger), Walker Kessler (concussion): OUT

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

SAS - Zach Collins (finger): Questionable / Romeo Langford (thigh), Keldon Johnson (foot): Doubtful / Jeremy Sochan (knee), Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,000) at Warriors

Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off back-to-back 39-point games, and he surpassed 45 DK points in seven of 10 appearances, while averaging 33.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals. He faces a good opportunity to keep rolling against the Warriors, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to point guards, and he also totaled 48.8 DK points in their previous meeting.

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($8,300) vs. Timberwolves

Bridges continues to thrive, leading the Nets offense with an average of 30.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 10 games, including a high of 59 DK points. He should continue to excel offensively against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's third-most turnovers per game and also the sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,800) at Pistons

Butler topped 60 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 26.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals across 10 outings, including 49 DK points in the last meeting with the Pistons. He should be up for another big performance, as the Pistons give up the league's fourth-most points per game and also are heavily shorthanded.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($8,900) vs. Spurs

Durant is averaging 27.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists across three-games since returning from a 20-day absence. He has a great chance to shine against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 39.1 percent from the field.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,700) at Hornets

Siakam generated 60 DK points in the previous outing and is averaging 23.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists over 10 games. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game and the fourth-most points per game to power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,400) at Wizards

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals through 10 games, including four with more than 60 DK points and a high of 81.3. He has a fantastic chance to stuff the stat sheet against the Wizards, who are a short-handed in the frontcourt, and he needs to ensure a win to help his team lock up first place in the East.

Value Picks

Gabe Vincent, Heat ($3,900) at Pistons

Vincent is averaging 10.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 10 games, including a high of 34.8 DK points. He has a good opportunity to prosper against the Pistons, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to point guards.

Max Strus, Heat ($4,500) at Pistons

Strus tallied 26.5 DK points in the previous game and is up for his second consecutive start. He faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's most free throws per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.9 percent from the field.

Saddiq Bey, Hawks ($4,800) at Bulls

Bey topped 30 DK points in back-to-back starts, and he will continue to play a key role in the absence of De'Andre Hunter (knee). He is averaging 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 10 games, and he should flourish against the Bulls, who give up the league's third-most threes per game.

Patrick Williams, Bulls ($4,000) vs. Hawks

Williams is averaging 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 10 games, including a high of 26.3 DK points in the previous outing. He faces a good chance to pad his stats against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,900) at Bulls

Okongwu continues to make a big impact off the bench, averaging 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 37.5 DK points.

