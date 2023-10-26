NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at MIL: 76ers and Bucks split season series, 2-2, last season.

PHX at LAL: Suns and Lakers split season series, 2-2, last season.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - James Harden (personal): OUT

Patrick Beverley is slated to start.

PHX - Devin Booker (foot), Bradley Beal (back): Doubtful, Damion Lee (knee): OUT

Jordan Goodwin and Grayson Allen are expected to start. Eric Gordon and Nassir Little are also up for a boost.

LAL - Jarred Vanderbilt (heel): OUT

Look for Christian Wood, Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura to pick up more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($9,000) vs. 76ers

Lillard is set for his regular-season debut with the Bucks after he posted 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in his final preseason game with the squad. Lillard is coming off an impressive year, as he averaged a career-high 32.2 points on 46.3 percent shooting through 58 appearances last season. He also has home-court advantage along with the benefit of facing a Philadelphia backcourt without James Harden (personal).

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($7,500) at Bucks

Maxey is up for added responsibility in the absence of James Harden (personal), but he has already proven capable of taking the lead role in the backcourt after he reached the 25-point mark 21 times last season. Maxey averaged 23.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists through four meetings with the Bucks last season.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($8,700) vs. Suns

James led his squad with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in a season-opening loss in Denver. He shot from 10-for-16 from the field in just 29 minutes of action, resulting in an efficient 41.0 DK points. James faces another top-tier opponent, but he has averaged 28.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks in 21 career games against Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($8,900) at Lakers

Durant likely has to step up and lead the offense on his own, while Devin Booker (foot) and Bradley Beal (back) are expected to be sidelined. Durant tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a block, in 37 minutes of action during the Suns' season-opening win in Golden State. He is up for a challenge against the Lakers' frontcourt, but he has help on his side as well, with Jusuf Nurkic and Drew Eubanks combining for 21 rebounds last game.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($10,300) at Bucks

Embiid enters the season as the reigning MVP after averaging a monstrous 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks in 34.6 minutes per game through 66 appearances last season. He was also able to impose himself against the Bucks, averaging 26.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1. 0 blocks through four meetings last season.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($10,200) vs. 76ers

Last season came to an unfortunate end for Antetokounmpo, who sustained a back injury in the first round of the playoffs. However, he looked good in the preseason, including tallying 26 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks in the Bucks' final exhibition game. Antetokounmpo also averaged 28.3 points, 13.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks through four meetings with the 76ers last season.

Value Picks

Jordan Goodwin, Suns ($3,200) at Lakers

Goodwin is up for the start if both Bradley Beal (back) and Devin Booker (toe) are sidelined. Goodwin played 14 minutes and tallied two points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Suns' last game. He also averaged 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 18 minutes per game, through 62 appearances for the Wizards last season.

Gabe Vincent, Lakers ($3,700) vs. Suns

Vincent was relatively quiet, with six points, one rebound, two assists and a steal in the Lakers' opener in Denver. Nonetheless, he faces an easier matchup against the Suns' shorthanded backcourt and also has the benefit of home-court advantage in what will be his debut before the L.A. crowd.

Taurean Prince, Lakers ($4,300) vs. Suns

Prince picked up the start in the Lakers' season opener, and he did not take long to make a case to maintain the job, as he totaled 18 points, three rebounds and a block in 30 minutes of action. He will also continue to be up for added playing time while Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) remains sidelined.

Josh Okogie, Suns ($4,700) at Lakers

Okogie tallied 17 points, five rebounds and a steal in the Suns' season-opening win over the Warriors. He shot an efficient 7-for-9 from the field and also went 2-for-2 at the foul line. Okogie has another opportunity to step up in the offense, as the Suns are expected to be shorthanded in the backcourt.

Drew Eubanks, Suns ($3,900) at Lakers

Eubanks was a force off the bench in the Suns' last game, as he logged four points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 19 minutes of action. He will need to bring the energy again in order to shake things up against the Lakers' deep frontcourt.

