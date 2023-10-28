NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at NOP - Knicks face second game of back-to-back after win in Atlanta.

CHI at DET - Bulls face second game of back-to-back after win against the Raptors.

MEM at WAS - Both sides seeking first win.

IND at CLE - Cavs face second game of back-to-back after loss against the Thunder.

PHI at TOR - Raptors face second game of back-to-back after loss in Chicago.

MIA at MIN - Heat face second game of back-to-back after loss in Boston.

UTA at PHX - Jazz visit shorthanded Suns.

Injuries to Monitor

NOP - Jose Alvarado (ankle), Naji Marshall (knee), Trey Murphy (knee): OUT

Dyson Daniels is up for a bigger role.

CHI - Zach LaVine (back): Questionable

DET - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Livers (ankle), Monte Morris (quadriceps): OUT

Ausar Thompson is up for the start, and Joe Harris will get more action off the bench.

MEM - Santi Aldama (ankle): Questionable; Ja Morant (suspension), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Luke Kennard (concussion): OUT

Derrick Rose, Ziaire Williams, David Roddy and Xavier Tillman are up for more playing time.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (illness): Questionable

Andrew Nembhard would see major responsibility. T.J. McConnell and Bruce Brown also get a boost.

CLE - Darius Garland (hamstring), Jarrett Allen (ankle): Questionable

Caris LeVert will continue to play more if Garland is out. Damian Jones and Georges Niang have more opportunity if Allen is out.

PHI - James Harden (personal): OUT

De'Anthony Melton and Patrick Beverley have more responsibility. Tyrese Maxey also gets more shots.

TOR - O.G. Anunoby (Undisclosed): Questionable

Chris Boucher and Gary Trent are in line for added action.

MIA - Caleb Martin (knee): Questionable

Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez have to step up.

MIN - Jaden McDaniels (calf): Questionable

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson would have increased opportunity.

PHX - Devin Booker (foot), Questionable; Bradley Beal (back): Doubtful, Damion Lee (knee): OUT

Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen are expected to start. Nassir Little is also up for a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,000) vs. Knicks

McCollum was brilliant in the Pelicans' season-opener, with 24 points on 8-for-16 shooting, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block, in 37 minutes of action. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Knicks, who face the second night of a back-to-back, and he has the benefit of playing alongside two star players who draw a lot of defensive attention. McCollum averaged 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists through two meetings with the Knicks last season.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,000) vs. Knicks

Ingram delivered 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in his last game and now gets a chance to shine again in the Pelicans' home opener. He averaged 23.2 points on 47.5 percent shooting at home last season and has an advantage playing in his second game of the week, while the Knicks are the second of a back-to-back and facing their third game of the week.

Forwards/Centers

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($7,000) vs. Grizzlies

Kuzma totaled 25 points on 9-for-18 shooting in the Wizards' season opener. He has an advantageous matchup against a Grizzlies team that despite having the reigning defensive player of the year, Jaren Jackson, is also shorthanded in the frontcourt. Kuzma averaged 22.4 points and 35.1 percent shooting from long range at home last season.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($9,100) vs Knicks

Williamson had a strong season debut, with 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists, in 32 minutes of action. He has a good chance to thrive again, as he is set for his home opener against an opponent on the second game of a back-to-back. Williamson did not play against the Knicks last season, but he averaged a whopping 27.3 points on 65 percent shooting on home court.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($7,000) vs. Heat

Gobert got his season off to a strong start, with 15 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and four blocks, in 32 minutes of action. He has a favorable matchup against the Heat, who do not have a lot of rebounding depth in the frontcourt. Gobert averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game last season but could surpass those numbers as he gets more comfortable in his second year with the Timberwolves.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($10,700) at Raptors

Embiid is coming off a frustrating season opener, where he scored 24 points on 9-for-21 shooting and tallied eight rebounds, seven assists and a block, in a loss in Milwaukee. Embiid and the 76ers face their second consecutive road game to start the season, but the Philly big man averaged 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists through three meetings with the Raptors last season. He also has the benefit of facing the Raptors on their second game of a back-to-back, while they could be missing valuable defender O.G. Anunoby (undisclosed).

Value Picks

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,400) vs. Heat

Reid has a favorable matchup against the Heat's second frontcourt unit. Reid finished with 10 points and four rebounds in the last game, but he averaged 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks through two meetings with the Heat last season.

Jalen Smith, Pacers ($4,200) at Cavaliers

Smith totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and a steal in just 13 minutes of action during the Pacers' season opener. He could also face an advantage in the frontcourt if Jarrett Allen (ankle) remains out.

Eric Gordon, Suns ($4,800) vs. Jazz

Gordon should continue to see added shot opportunities while Bradley Beal (back) is out. He also faces the Jazz on their second game of a back-to-back.

Shake Milton, Timberwolves ($3,700) vs. Heat

Milton picked up 21 minutes off the bench and tallied four points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals in the Timberwolves' first game of the season. He will also likely snag some added playing time while Jaden McDaniels (calf) is sidelined.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,600) at Cavaliers

Nembhard came up with 12 points, four rebounds and 10 assists, in just 22 minutes of action last game, and he could be up for more time if Tyrese Haliburton (illness) is out.

