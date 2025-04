Claxton (rest) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

After missing Sunday's game versus the Raptors due to rest purposes, Claxton will be back in the rotation and could have a higher floor due to Day'Ron Sharpe (knee) being out once again. Claxton has averaged 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks over his last five outings.