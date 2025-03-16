Nic Claxton News: Not listed on injury report

Claxton (rest) isn't listed on Brooklyn's injury report for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

After resting during Saturday's loss to Boston, Claxton will return to action for the second installment of this back-to-back set. Over his last eight appearances, Claxton has averaged 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 blocks in 29.0 minutes per game.