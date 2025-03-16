Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 10:24am

Claxton (rest) isn't listed on Brooklyn's injury report for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

After resting during Saturday's loss to Boston, Claxton will return to action for the second installment of this back-to-back set. Over his last eight appearances, Claxton has averaged 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 blocks in 29.0 minutes per game.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now