Noah Clowney Injury: Out for season

Nets coach Jordi Fernandez said Wednesday that Clowney (ankle) will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Clowney is in a boot due to a right ankle sprain, and it's not a big surprise to hear that he's unavailable for the last two weeks of the season. Clowney made 46 total appearances for Brooklyn, posting averages of 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers on 35.8 percent shooting from the field.