Pat Connaughton Injury: Not playing Thursday

Connaughton (calf) is out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Connaughton has been bothered by this calf injury in recent days and is set to miss a third straight game, and a seventh across the Bucks' last nine contests. Given that he regularly sees action off the bench, his absence shouldn't have a lot of fantasy implications. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Mavericks.