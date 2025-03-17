Pat Connaughton News: Gets garbage-time run

Connaughton (calf) played the final 4:37 of Sunday's 121-105 loss to the Thunder, finishing with two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and one assist.

Connaughton had missed eight straight games due to a left calf strain before being made available ahead of the Bucks' 115-114 loss to the Pacers last Tuesday. He went unused in that contest and remained out of the rotation for the Bucks' ensuing two contests before he was able to take the court Sunday in the tail end of a blowout. Connaughton's opportunities are likely to remain limited to garbage-time scenarios while Milwaukee remains at close to full strength with the exception of Bobby Portis (suspension), who won't be eligible to play until April 8.