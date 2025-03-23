Fantasy Basketball
Patrick Baldwin headshot

Patrick Baldwin News: Back in action in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Baldwin (illness) posted 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 loss to the Rip City Remix.

After missing Thursday's game against the Rip City Remix due to an illness, Baldwin returned to action Saturday and wasn't limited, producing on both ends of the court while playing a team-high 37 minutes. Across 21 appearances with the Go-Go this season, Baldwin has averaged 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

