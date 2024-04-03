NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 3 -- MAIN SLATE

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Nine games are on the docket in the Association tonight, and FanDuel's main slate will be featuring eight of them. The first tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. ET, and all of our best recommendations for FanDuel are below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The Wizards and Lakers have the highest projected total, and we definitely provided a lot of options for that contest. The contrarian contest is probably DET/ATL, as we didn't touch Atlanta and I doubt most of the public will, either.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

OKC Jalen Williams (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Both players could take the floor Wednesday, so it's best to monitor the Thunder as game lock approaches. Aaron Wiggins ($4,300) would emerge as a great budget pivot in the event of an absence.

MIL Damian Lillard (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

MIL Patrick Beverley (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

If Lillard and Beverley are out, Milwaukee's backcourt will be in a tough spot. It's probably better to go with Malik Beasley ($5,300) and Khris Middleton ($7,100) over a dart throw at point guard.

DET Cade Cunningham (injury management ) - QUESTIONABLE

DET Marcus Sasser (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Sasser would be a great pivot if he plays and Cunningham sits. Otherwise, Jaden Ivey ($6,500) would be the better backcourt choice if one or both are out.

BOS Jaylen Brown (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

I like Sam Hauser ($5,000) best in this spot, but the Celtics will also utilize Al Horford ($5,800) at the four and slide Jayson Tatum ($10,500) to Brown's spot in this scenario.

WAS Kyle Kuzma (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Tyus Jones (back) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Marvin Bagley (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Richaun Holmes (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

Given Washington's place in the standings, there won't be any rush to get these players back on the court. It makes sense for the team to explore other options in the depth chart, so expect Patrick Baldwin ($3,700) and Tristan Vukcevic ($3,600) to see more time. Anthony Gill ($4,000) is another decent choice.

CHA Miles Bridges (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

CHA Vasilije Micic (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

CHA Brandon Miller (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Portland is a team that the Hornets can beat, so it's a shame that these tags are all game-time calls. Give the starting lineup a look before lock, and there may be some borderline value available.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have five players at 10k and above for Wednesday. The Lakers are on a back-to-back but have an easy game against Washington on the road, so it's not out of the question to take Anthony Davis' ($11,400) dual eligibility for a spin in this spot. I think LeBron James is a bit of a risk considering a possible rest night given his previous pattern. Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000) should have a great first half against Memphis, but the potential blowout spot could limit him as the game moves forward.

We have a lot of options as we move down the player pool, and it's a great night to take advantage of a lower salary from Anthony Edwards ($9,300), who will battle the Raptors. The projected total looks great for Indiana, and I like Pascal Siakam ($8,300) as the best option out of that starting lineup, although Myles Turner's (finger) potential absence could mean more output from Jalen Smith ($4,900).

I'll round out the elites with Rudy Gobert ($8,000) who is probably the best center option you could ask for against Toronto. Kristaps Porzingis ($8,700) is more expensive but is a close second. He had one of his best games of the season against Chet Holmgren.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Deni Avdija, WAS ($7,700) vs. LAL

The Wizards could be very short-handed, but Avdija has been a consistent presence throughout Washington's injury malaise. I would give him a slight downgrade if Kyle Kuzma makes a return, but otherwise, Avdija can hit 5x value at this salary if the game doesn't get too far out of hand. Jordan Poole ($7,200) tends to get hyped against star players, so I wouldn't count him out tonight either.

D'Angelo Russell, LAL ($7,600) @ WAS

Russell has proven to be largely immune to back-to-back downturns, and he played only 33 minutes Tuesday evening. He had a massive game against the Raptors, and the Wizards are an even easier opponent. The cylinders are starting to hum for LA, and Russell is riding the wave. I want a piece of this team, and Russell may be the best option at this salary.

While we are on Russell, Austin Reaves ($7,200) saw only 25 minutes Tuesday night, so he may be a featured piece of the offense as well.

Dalano Banton, POR ($6,800) @ CHA

Although Scoot Henderson ($6,700) is playing well in the first unit, we shouldn't sleep on Banton, who is putting up huge numbers off the bench. It's a battle of the basement dwellers in Charlotte, and although both teams are reeling from injuries, it could be a value-filled shootout. Kris Murray ($4,700) is also rounding into form with the first unit.

VALUE PLAYS

Most of our value plays can be found in our injury section, so be sure to take advantage of these options.

Luke Kennard, MEM ($4,800) @ MIL

Although it's a tough matchup for Memphis, Kennard is back to full health and put up a solid 35-FDFP total in his last game. Kennard missed the Grizzlies' only game against the Bucks, and it's possible that the backcourt could be severely shorthanded for Milwaukee. If he can slip into some open looks, he could be in for another good night beyond the arc.

Jabari Walker, POR ($4,800) @ CHA

The Trail Blazers have the advantage of a weak opponent tonight, and Walker should get a full complement of minutes if Jerami Grant misses as expected. Walker has carried a lot of variance amid Portand's injuries, which is a bit of a head-scratcher considering his college pedigree. There's no doubt he can pop in the right scenario, and we can always use a budget player with this kind of upside in a weak matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.