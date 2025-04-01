Patrick Baldwin News: Season-high 30 points in G League

Baldwin racked up 30 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 124-119 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Baldwin established a new season-high scoring output in the G League, matching a team-high output in boards and swipes Saturday. The two-way player made 16 appearances (13 starts) with the San Diego Clippers this year, averaging 18.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 34.1 minutes.