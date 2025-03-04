Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard Injury: Probable to face Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 2:29pm

Pritchard is probable for Wednesday's game against Portland due to left hip flexor tightness, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

The left hip flexor tightness is a new concern for Pritchard, who has missed only one outing this season. The sharpshooter is expected to suit up Wednesday, and he could see a significant bump in minutes due to Jrue Holiday (finger), Jaylen Brown (illness) and Jayson Tatum (shoulder) all being included on the club's injury report. Over his last five outings, Pritchard has averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.4 assists across 26.8 minutes per game.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now