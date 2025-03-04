Payton Pritchard Injury: Probable to face Portland

Pritchard is probable for Wednesday's game against Portland due to left hip flexor tightness, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

The left hip flexor tightness is a new concern for Pritchard, who has missed only one outing this season. The sharpshooter is expected to suit up Wednesday, and he could see a significant bump in minutes due to Jrue Holiday (finger), Jaylen Brown (illness) and Jayson Tatum (shoulder) all being included on the club's injury report. Over his last five outings, Pritchard has averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.4 assists across 26.8 minutes per game.