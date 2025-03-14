Fantasy Basketball
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 2:45pm

Grimes (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Indiana, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Grimes will miss his first outing with the 76ers due to an injury or illness since being traded to Philadelphia on Feb. 4. With the 24-year-old combo guard joining a litany of Sixers on the sideline, Jeff Dowtin, Ricky Council and Jalen Hood-Schifino are candidates for a bump in minutes. Grimes' next opportunity to feature will come Sunday against Dallas.

