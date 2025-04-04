Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Hands out 10 assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Grimes recorded 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 loss to the Bucks.

Grimes was expected to see more time as a playmaker in the final stages of the season, and while this is just one game, it certainly bodes well for him. The 10 assists tied a season-high mark in that category, and he also continues to thrive as the Sixers' primary scoring weapon. He's reached the 20-point mark in all but one of his last 12 appearances, averaging 27.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game over that stretch.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now