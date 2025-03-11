Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett News: Comes close to triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Barrett supplied 14 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 119-104 victory over Washington.

Barrett didn't have a productive shooting performance, making only 33.3 percent of his attempts from the floor, but he salvaged his fantasy line by contributing in other areas. The star forward ended just two assists away from recording what would've been his third triple-double of the season, and fantasy managers can rely on him to produce solid lines even when his shooting isn't falling. Barrett is averaging 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game since the beginning of March.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now