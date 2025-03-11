RJ Barrett News: Comes close to triple-double

Barrett supplied 14 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 119-104 victory over Washington.

Barrett didn't have a productive shooting performance, making only 33.3 percent of his attempts from the floor, but he salvaged his fantasy line by contributing in other areas. The star forward ended just two assists away from recording what would've been his third triple-double of the season, and fantasy managers can rely on him to produce solid lines even when his shooting isn't falling. Barrett is averaging 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game since the beginning of March.