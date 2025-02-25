Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett News: Team-high 22 points Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 7:08pm

Barrett finished Tuesday's 111-101 loss to the Celtics with 22 points (10-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes.

Barrett wasn't particularly effective from three-point range Tuesday, but he did his damage from inside the arc as he led the Raptors in scoring and rebounds. The 24-year-old Canadian has scored at least 20 points in each of his last four games since returning from a five-game absence due to a concussion. Barrett will look to extend that streak against the Pacers on Wednesday.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now