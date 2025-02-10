Fantasy Basketball
Sam Merrill

Sam Merrill News: Balanced outing in return to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Merrill closed with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 128-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

Merrill returned Monday after missing Cleveland's previous contest due to personal reasons, putting forth a balanced outing while leading all bench players in rebounds and steals to go along with finishing one point short of the double-digit mark. Merrill matched a season-high mark in rebounds, posting his 16th outing with nine or more points.

