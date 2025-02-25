Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes News: Drops 21 points vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 7:06pm

Barnes tallied 21 points (7-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 loss to Boston.

Despite missing all five of his three-point attempts Tuesday, Barnes was able to connect on a game-high seven free throws and finished as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind RJ Barrett (22). Since the beginning of February, Barnes has averaged 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals over 34.8 minutes per game, though he's shooting just 24.4 percent from three on 4.5 3PA/G over that span.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now