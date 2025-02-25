Scottie Barnes News: Drops 21 points vs. Boston

Barnes tallied 21 points (7-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 loss to Boston.

Despite missing all five of his three-point attempts Tuesday, Barnes was able to connect on a game-high seven free throws and finished as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind RJ Barrett (22). Since the beginning of February, Barnes has averaged 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals over 34.8 minutes per game, though he's shooting just 24.4 percent from three on 4.5 3PA/G over that span.