Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes News: Drops 33 points vs. Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Barnes finished Tuesday's 106-103 win over the 76ers with 33 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes.

Barnes finished Tuesday's contest as the leading scorer and was two points shy from matching his career high that he set Dec. 3 against the Pacers. He connected on a season-high 12 free throws and registered his 17th double-double of the regular season. The fourth-year forward has averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals over 33.9 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.

