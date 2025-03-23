Scottie Barnes News: Efficient 22 points with full line

Barnes provided 22 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-89 loss to the Spurs.

Barnes led the Raptors in scoring during an efficient shooting display Sunday, but it wasn't nearly enough in the blowout defeat. The All-Star forward remains at risk of having his workload managed as Toronto wraps up a losing campaign, but he should remain highly productive for fantasy managers when available. Through 10 outings in March, Barnes has averaged 18.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.7 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 29.0 minutes.