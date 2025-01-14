Scottie Barnes News: Hits for 23 in Monday's win

Barnes finished with a team-high 23 points (9-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 104-101 win over the Warriors.

The fourth-year forward continues to build momentum. Barnes has scored at least 16 points in 11 straight appearances, a stretch in which the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year is averaging 21.8 points, 8.1 boards, 5.3 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.1 threes and 1.0 blocks while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor. The only leak in Barnes' game right now is his shooting from beyond the arc -- he's gone just 12-for-42 (28.6 percent) during that 11-game span.