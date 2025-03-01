Scottie Barnes News: Stuffs stat sheet in return

Barnes logged 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 125-115 overtime loss to the Bulls.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a calf injury, the fourth-year forward slotted back into the lineup without skipping a beat, turning in a well-rounded performance in Friday's narrow loss. He's been more efficient since the All-Star break, shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from deep, compared to 44.7 and 26.6 prior to the break. If he can keep up that pace, his fantasy value will continue to climb. His next outing comes Sunday against the Magic.