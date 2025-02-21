Skylar Mays News: Lead way in near 20-point outing
Mays finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist over 37 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 G League loss to Sioux Falls.
Mays provided a boost offensively in Thursday's contest, leading all Wolves players in shots made from three while finishing with a team-high-tying scoring total in a near 20-point performance. Mays has appeared in six contests with Iowa, averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.
Skylar Mays
Free Agent
