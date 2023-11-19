NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 19 - MAIN SLATE

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview - MAIN SLATE

SAC at DAL: Kings on five-game win streak.

PHX at UTA: Suns have won two straight.

BOS at MEM: Celtics on five-game win streak.

OKC at POR: Thunder on four-game win streak and facing second of back-to-back; Trail Blazers on six-game slide.

HOU at LAL: Rockets 0-3 on the road; Lakers 5-1 at home.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

SAC - Kevin Huerter (finger): Questionable; Alex Len (ankle), Trey Lyles (calf): OUT

JaVale McGee and Sasha Vezenkov should continue to see more playing time. Malik Monk could get a boost if Huerter is out.

DAL - Maxi Kleber (toe): OUT

Josh Green should continue to see more playing time.

PHX - Yuta Watanabe (quadriceps); Questionable; Bradley Beal (back): OUT

Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen are up for more opportunities.

UTA - Walker Kessler (elbow): OUT

Kelly Olynyk will have a bigger role. Ochai Agbaji is up for another start.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (groin): Questionable

Sam Hauser would pick up more responsibility.

MEM - Xavier Tillman (knee), Luke Kennard (knee), Marcus Smart (foot): OUT

Bismack Biyombo and Santi Aldama continue to gain a boost in the frontcourt. Jacob Gilyard is expected to get another start.

POR - Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Scoot Henderson (ankle), Anfernee Simons (thumb): OUT

Shaedon Sharpe and Skylar Mays will continue to start. Toumani Camara is also up for another start.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Questionable; Amen Thompson (ankle): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate is in line for a greater role.

LAL - Anthony Davis (hip): Probable; LeBron James (calf): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (heel), Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT

Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Christian Wood remain in line to pick up more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Jrue Holiday, Celtics ($7,100) at Grizzlies

Holiday faces a favorable matchup against an injury-decimated Grizzlies squad, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards. Holiday is averaging 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, and he topped 30 DK points in each of the last two outings. He delivered a season high of 48.3 DK points, on November 4th, against the Nets.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,800) at Jazz

Booker produced a total of 53.5 DK points, with 24 points, four rebounds and a career-high 15 assists in his last outing. He faces a great opportunity to come up with another big game against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing shooting guards. The Jazz are also giving up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,100) at Grizzlies

Tatum is coming off a relatively quiet performance, where he finished with 29.8 DK points, but he topped 50 in the two games prior and faces an advantageous matchup against the Grizzlies, who are giving up a league-most 15.8 three-pointers per game. Tatum is averaging 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals, while shooting 50.2 percent from the field, including 36.7 percent from deep this season.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,300) vs. Suns

Markkanen is averaging 23.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. He has reached the 30 DK-point mark in every outing this season, including a high of 57, on two occasions. Markkanen faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Suns after he finished with 21 points in the previous encounter. He should find an opportunity to come up with another solid outing, as the Suns are giving up an average of 24.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,700) at Mavericks

Sabonis topped 53 DK points in each of the last five outings, including a high of 67.5. He is averaging 19.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks on the season, and he should thrive against the Mavs, who are giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,900) at Jazz

Durant faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Jazz in Utah after he amassed 65.3 DK points, with 38 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in their previous clash. Durant is averaging 30.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 blocks on the season and must continue to carry a greater load on offense while Bradley Beal remains sidelined.

Value Picks

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,400) vs. Suns

Sexton topped 20 DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 34, in the game-before-last. He should find room to pad his stats against the Suns, who remain without Bradley Beal in the backcourt, and who are giving up the league's seventh-most free-throw attempts to opposing point guards.

Isaiah Joe, Thunder ($4,400) at Trail Blazers

Joe is coming off a couple of strong outings, including a season-high 34.8 DK points in the game-before-last. He may pick up some extra playing time, while the starters could see a decreased workload, as the Thunder face the second game of a back-to-back, after an overtime win on Saturday. Joe also faces a favorable matchup against the injury-riddled Trail Blazers.

Dillon Brooks, Rockets ($4,900) at Lakers

Brooks was quiet with just 11.0 DK points in the last meeting with the Lakers but despite the numbers, he brought great energy to help his team come out on top. He could be up for an easier matchup this time around if LeBron James is sidelined. Additionally, Brooks is averaging 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals, while shooting 53.6 percent on the season.

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,600) at Mavericks

Barnes is off to a modest start to the season, averaging 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He faces a good chance to thrive against his former squad, as the Mavs are allowing opponents to shoot the league's third-highest field-goal percentage on the season.

Kelly Olynyk, Jazz ($5,100) vs. Suns

Olynyk will continue to carry a bigger load on both ends of the floor in the absence of Walker Kessler. Olynyk is averaging 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals on the season, and he has gone over 20 DK points in four of the last five outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.