NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 21

Slate Overview

TOR at ORL: Magic on three-game win streak.

IND at ATL: Hawks on two-game slide and are 2-4 at home.

CLE at PHI: Cavs on three-game win streak; Sixers 6-2 at home.

POR at PHX: Trail Blazers on seven-game slide; Suns have won three straight.

UTA at LAL: Jazz 1-5 on road; Lakers 6-1 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Wendell Carter (finger), Markelle Fultz (knee): OUT

Cole Anthony and Anthony Black should see a boost in the backcourt. Goga Bitadze is up for another start in place of Carter.

IND - Andrew Nembhard (back): Questionable

Buddy Hield and Aaron Nesmith are up for more action.

CLE - Caris LeVert (knee): Questionable; Donovan Mitchell (hamstring), Isaac Okoro (knee), Ty Jerome (ankle): OUT

Dean Wade is up for a start. Georges Niang and Craig Porter are also in line for a boost.

Kelly Oubre (ribs): OUT

Robert Covington is up for more responsibility.

POR - Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Scoot Henderson (ankle), Anfernee Simons (thumb): OUT

Shaedon Sharpe and Skylar Mays will continue to start. Toumani Camara is also up for another start.

PHX - Yuta Watanabe (quadriceps), Bradley Beal (back): OUT

Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen are up for more opportunities.

UTA - Walker Kessler (elbow): OUT

Kelly Olynyk will have a bigger role. Ochai Agbaji is up for another start.

LAL - Anthony Davis (hip): Probable; LeBron James (calf): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (heel), Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT

Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Christian Wood remain in line to pick up more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,800) vs. Cavaliers

Maxey has topped 40 DK points in eight of his last 10 outings, including a high of 74.8. He is averaging 26.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists on the season, and he is shooting an impressive 47.5 percent from the field. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Cavaliers, who are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,600) vs. Trail Blazers

Booker has topped 43 DK points in three consecutive games since returning from a five-game absence. He has done a particularly good job distributing the ball, recording double-digit assists in two of his five outings on the season. Booker is averaging 28.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game, and he should thrive against the Trail Blazers' shorthanded backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,400) at Lakers

Markkanen went off for 38 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and two blocks, totaling 69.3 DK points in his previous game. He is averaging 24.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks on the season, and he has gone over 40 DK points in three of the last five outings. Markkanen has a chance to pad his stats against the Lakers, who are giving up the league's seventh-most offensive rebounds per game.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($10,000) vs. Trail Blazers

Durant topped 30 points in the last three games and logged a season-high 72 DK points in his most recent outing. He is averaging 31.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 blocks on the season and continues to carry a major load in the Suns' offense, especially while Bradley Beal remains out. Durant should thrive against the Trail Blazers, who are allowing opponents to shoot 48.9 percent from the field.

Jusuf Nurkic, Suns ($6,300) vs. Trail Blazers

Nurkic delivered 42.5 DK points, with 18 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks in the last game. He is averaging 10.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks on the season and has gone over 30 DK points in eight of 13 outings. He faces a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,200) vs. Cavaliers

Embiid has been dominant early this season, going over 50 DK points in 10 of his 13 outings, including two with more than 70, and a high of 81.3. Embiid is averaging 31.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game, and he should excel against the Cavs, who are giving up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Craig Porter, Cavaliers ($3,800) at 76ers

Porter is expected to maintain an increased role for the Cavs' shorthanded backcourt. He is coming off a season-best performance, where he finished with 21 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block, for a total of 37.5 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the 76ers, but he has a good chance to pad his stats, as they give up the league's second-most steals per game to opposing point guards.

Talen Horton-Tucker, Jazz ($4,600) at Lakers

Horton-Tucker is coming off his best game of game of the season, as he tallied 25 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, for 40 DK points. He has gone over 30 DK points in five of his 13 appearances on the year and has a good chance to boost his stats against the Lakers, as they are giving up the league's seventh-most turnovers per game.

Cam Reddish, Lakers ($4,800) vs. Jazz

Reddish is up for his seventh consecutive start for the Lakers, after averaging 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.8 steals across the last six games. Reddish also faces a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Nicolas Batum, 76ers ($4,300) vs. Cavaliers

Batum is facing his second game back after a three-game absence. He is averaging 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 22.6 minutes per game on the season. He has a good chance to get some momentum going at home against a shorthanded opponent.

Moritz Wagner, Magic ($4,600) vs. Raptors

Wagner will continue to see added playing time while Wendell Carter remains sidelined. Wagner is averaging 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists on the season, and he has topped 20 DK points in seven of the last eight games.

