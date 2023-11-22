NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DEN at ORL: Magic on four-game win streak.

WAS at CHA: Wizards on six-game slide.

BKN at ATL: Nets on two-game slide; Hawks on three-game slide.

MIL at BOS: Bucks on five-game win streak; Celtics 5-0 at home.

MIA at CLE: Cavs on four-game win streak.

TOR at IND: Raptors coming off loss; Pacers 5-3 at home

SAC at NOP: Kings coming off loss; Pelicans 5-4 at home.

MEM at HOU: Rockets on three-game slide but are 6-1 at home.

PHI at MIN: Timberwolves on two-game win streak and 6-0 at home.

LAC at SAS: Clippers 1-6 on road; Spurs 1-7 at home and have dropped nine in a row.

CHI at OKC: Bulls 1-4 on road; Thunder on five-game win streak.

GSW at PHX: Suns on four-game win streak.

UTA at POR: Jazz on three-game slide; Trail Blazers on eight-game slide.

DAL at LAL: Mavericks have dropped two in a row; Lakers on three-game win streak and are 7-1 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - Dejounte Murray (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

Bogdan Bogdanovic and AJ Griffin could see more usage.

DEN - Jamal Murray (hamstring): OUT

Reggie Jackson will continue to start.

ORL - Wendell Carter (finger), Markelle Fultz (knee): OUT

Cole Anthony and Anthony Black continue to get a boost. Goga Bitadze continues to start in place of Carter.

WAS - Deni Avdija (illness): Questionable; Delon Wright (knee): OUT

Landry Shamet is up for more action in place of Wright. Bilal Coulibaly would see greater opportunity in the absence of Avdija.

CHA - Nick Richards (concussion), Terry Rozier (groin): OUT

Ish Smith and Bryce McGowens must step up the in backcourt. P.J. Washington should see a boost in the frontcourt.

BKN - Ben Simmons (back), Dennis Smith (back), Cam Thomas (ankle): OUT

Lonnie Walker is in line for an increased role.

BOS - Jayson Tatum (illness): Questionable

Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis would have to carry the offense. Sam Hauser and Al Horford would also get a boost.

MIA - Bam Adebayo (hip): Probable; Tyler Herro (ankle), Kevin Love (personal): OUT

Duncan Robinson and Josh Richardson must pick up the slack. Caleb Martin and Jaime Jaquez could also see more playing time.

CLE - Caris LeVert (knee): Questionable; Dean Wade (ankle): Doubtful; Donovan Mitchell (hamstring), Isaac Okoro (knee), Ty Jerome (ankle): OUT

Georges Niang is expected to start. Craig Porter is also in line for a boost.

IND - Andrew Nembhard (back), Aaron Nesmith (wrist): Questionable

Buddy Hield is likely to see an expanded role.

SAC - Chris Duarte (hand), Keegan Murray (back), Trey Lyles (calf), Sasha Vezenkov (thumb): Questionable; Alex Len (ankle): OUT

JaVale McGee remains up for a boost in the front court. Malik Monk is also likely to pick up more playing time, if Duarte is out.

NOP - Larry Nance (ribs): Questionable; Matt Ryan (calf), CJ McCollum (chest), Trey Murphy (knee): OUT

Jordan Hawkins, Dyson Daniels and Naji Marshall remain up for added responsibility.

MEM - Marcus Smart (foot), Xavier Tillman (knee), Luke Kennard (knee): OUT

John Konchar, Santi Aldama and Bismack Biyombo are expected to start. Ziaire Williams could also see more action.

HOU - Amen Thompson (ankle): Questionable; Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate remains in line for a greater role.

PHI - Joel Embiid (hip), Kelly Oubre (ribs): OUT

Paul Reed is expected to start in place of Embiid. Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum are also up for more responsibility.

MIN - Jaden McDaniels (ankle): OUT

Kyle Anderson should see a greater role.

LAC - Mason Plumlee (knee): OUT

Daniel Theis gets added minutes.

CHI - Alex Caruso (toe), Zach LaVine (foot), Patrick Williams (finger): Probable

OKC - Jalen Williams (hip): OUT

Cason Wallace is expected to move into the starting lineup.

GSW - Gary Payton (foot): Questionable; Draymond Green (suspension): OUT

Brandin Podziemski gets more opportunity, if Payton remains out. Chris Paul is expected to start in place of Green, while Jonathan Kuminga remains in line for a boost.

PHX - Yuta Watanabe (quadriceps): Questionable; Bradley Beal (back): OUT

Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen are up for more playing time.

UTA - Walker Kessler (elbow): OUT

Kelly Olynyk will have a bigger role. Ochai Agbaji is up for another start.

POR - Malcolm Brogdon (rest): Questionable; Scoot Henderson (ankle), Anfernee Simons (thumb): OUT

Shaedon Sharpe, Skylar Mays and Toumani Camara will continue to pick up added playing time.

DAL - Seth Curry (hip): Questionable; Maxi Kleber (toe): OUT

Jaden Hardy and Josh Green should see more responsibility, if Curry is out. Derrick Jones and Dwight Powell continue to get a boost in place of Kleber.

LAL - Jarred Vanderbilt (heel): Questionable; Cam Reddish (groin), Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT

Austin Reaves and Taurean Prince get a boost without Reddish and Vincent. Christian Wood is likely to see more opportunity if Vanderbilt remains out.

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($10,000) vs. Wizards

Ball has strung together five consecutive games with more than 50 DK points, including a high of 65.3 in the last outing. He is averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals on the season, and he is shooting an efficient 39.1 percent from long range. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game.

James Harden, Clippers ($7,900) at Spurs

Harden seems to be finding his groove with his new squad, going over 30 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 47.3. He is averaging 16.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals through seven appearances on the season. Harden also faces a favorable matchup against the struggling Spurs, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, Clippers ($8,800) at Spurs

George continues to lead the way offensively for the Clippers, with over 40 DK points in each of the last four games, including a high of 55.8. He is averaging 24.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals on the season, and he totaled 28 points, five rebounds and six assists in the previous encounter with the Spurs. He should be up for another big game, as the Spurs give up the league's third-most points per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($8,300) vs. 76ers

Towns topped 40 DK points in four of the last five outings, including three games with more than 50, and a high of 55.3. He faces an advantageous matchup against a 76ers frontcourt in the absence of Joel Embiid, and he will likely find a way to play key role in his squad remaining undefeated at home.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,200) vs. Grizzlies

Sengun is aveaging 20.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 0.9 steals on the season. He has delivered back-to-back double-doubles, including a monstrous performance, with 30 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the last game. He should continue to thrive going up an injury-riddled Grizzlies squad, which is giving up the league's eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,700) vs. Bulls

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to shine with his stellar play, averaging 31.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals over his last 10 appearances. Despite the fact that he is coming off one of his quietest games of the season, finishing with just 38.8 DK points, he has a great chance to get back on track against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game.

Value Picks

Kyle Lowry, Heat ($4,700) at Cavaliers

Lowry topped 25 DK points in back-to-back games and is averaging 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He faces a favorable matchup against the Cavs' shorthanded backcourt.

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($4,100) vs. Bulls

Wallace is expected to start in the absence of Jalen Williams. Wallace is averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists on the season but has a great opportunity to step up in extended playing time.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($3,400) at Cavaliers

Martin has been relatively quiet since returning to action, averaging just 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists, through three games played. However, he has a good opportunity to get into a groove against a shorthanded Cavs squad, while also picking up extra playing time on behalf of his shorthanded squad.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($4,600) vs. 76ers

Anderson is expected to start in place of Jaden McDaniels. Anderson is averaging 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, and he is coming off back-to-back outings with more than 24 DK points.

Kelly Olynyk, Jazz ($4,800) at Trail Blazers

Olynyk will continue to see significant playing time, especially as the Jazz are without Walker Kessler. Olynyk is averaging 7.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 steals, on the season, and he has topped 20 DK points in three of the last five outings.

