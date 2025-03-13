Skylar Mays News: Strong from deep in double figures
Mays ended with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists and three rebounds over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 130-102 G League loss to Oklahoma City.
Mays provided a boost offensively in Wednesday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from deep while finishing as one of five Wolves with a double-digit point total. Mays has appeared in 12 G League contests with Iowa this season, averaging 14.1 points, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
Skylar Mays
Free Agent
