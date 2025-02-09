Fantasy Basketball
Steven Adams Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Adams has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to left ankle soreness.

Adams produced two points (1-9 FG), 12 rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the Mavericks but will take a seat for the second night of a back-to-back set. With Tari Eason (rest) and Cody Zeller (not with team) also unavailable, Jock Landale will operate as the primary backup behind Alperen Sengun. Adams should return to action Wednesday against the Suns.

