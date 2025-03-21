Steven Adams News: Grabs eight boards Friday

Adams finished with four points (2-2 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes during Friday's 102-98 victory over the Heat.

Adams continues to do his job to perfection, providing the Rockets with a veteran presence in the middle. Despite playing as the backup behind Alperen Sengun, his impact on the game is obvious. He is one of the better per-minute rebounders in the league, averaging 5.4 boards in just 13.2 minutes per game this season.