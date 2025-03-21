Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway Injury: Won't return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 6:58pm

Hardaway (ankle) won't return to Friday's game against the Mavericks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hardaway sustained the injury following a collision with P.J. Washington, and it turned out to be severe enough to prevent the veteran wing from returning to the hardwood. Malik Beasley should see an uptick in minutes with Hardaway out, while the latter's next chance to play will come against the Pelicans on Sunday.

Tim Hardaway
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now