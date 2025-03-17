Toumani Camara News: Fills stat sheet Sunday

Camara had 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 victory over the Raptors.

Camara had a well-rounded stat line and finished with at least two tallies in the five major categories while shooting efficiently from three-point range. That two-way impact has been key for Camara, and even though he doesn't hover around the 20-point mark often, he remains a valuable fantasy alternative due to his all-around production. He's averaging 12.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and a combined 2.3 steals-plus-blocks over his last 10 outings.