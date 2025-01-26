Toumani Camara News: Perfect from deep in strong showing

Camara chipped in 24 points (8-11 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 loss to the Thunder.

Camara had one of his best performances of the season Sunday, finishing perfect from three while leading all Portland starters in rebounds in a near double-double performance. Camara set a new season high in scoring, posting 20 or more points in two contests. He matched a season-best mark in threes made, a total he also recorded Dec. 1 against Dallas.