Fantasy Basketball Wavier Wire: Late-Season Category Specialists

Every stat is important as fantasy managers make a push for a championship. Taking a lead in just one category can be the difference in finishing in first or second place. With that in mind, here are some players to consider adding for specific stat categories. All players are currently available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Points: Justin Edwards, Philadelphia 76ers (65% available)

Injuries have made the 76ers one of the most disappointing teams of the season. Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (groin) have already been ruled out for the remainder of the season. We also might not see Tyrese Maxey (back) or Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) play again. Maxey has missed 12 straight games, while Oubre has missed seven straight.

Edwards has played in each of the last six games for the 76ers, logging an average of 34 minutes along the way. He shot 47.2% from the field during that span, averaging 14.8 shot attempts per game. That helped him average 18.8 points and 3.0 three-pointers per game. With a clear path to plenty of minutes and shot attempts down the stretch, Edwards can provide fantasy managers with a boost in scoring.

Rebounds: Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans (77% available)

The Pelicans are another team that has been decimated by injuries. As they continue on their path to one of the worst records in the league, we should see less and less of their veterans down the stretch. Zion Williamson (back) has missed three straight games and C.J. McCollum sat out for rest Monday.

As long as he is healthy, the rookie center should continue to see consistent playing time down the stretch. While he is averaging a modest 8.9 points per game this season, he has also averaged 8.1 rebounds. Over his last 15 games, he has averaged 8.2 rebounds. Look for him to continue to be a reliable source for production on the glass.

Assists: Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz (71% available)

The Jazz have been resting players periodically since January. They have been one of the most aggressive teams when it comes to tanking, to the point where they were even fined by the league. Still, that hasn't stopped them from giving their more established players plenty of time off down the stretch.

Collier has been one player who has benefited from the Jazz resting their veterans. He has started and averaged 30 minutes over their last 31 games. During that span, he provided 7.7 assists per game. The downside with him is that he also averaged 3.4 turnovers per game during that span. However, assists aren't easy to find on the waiver wire and Collier can certainly be a difference-maker in that department.

Three-Pointers: Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons (62% available)

Beasley is the lone player on this list who is playing for a team currently projected to make the playoffs. The Pistons currently occupy the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and it would be a surprise if they finished any lower than that in the standings. They also still have a realistic chance to work their way up to the fourth seed, which would come with homecourt advantage in the first round.

With plenty left to play for, Beasley should remain in his role that has seen him average 28 minutes per game this season. He has been one of the most productive three-point shooters in the league, making 42.1% of his attempts on his way to averaging 3.9 three-pointers per game. Beasley should not be available in this many leagues, especially for those who need three-pointers.

Steals: Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers (50% available)

The Trail Blazers aren't currently in the playoffs, but they still have an outside shot at claiming the 10th seed in the Western Conference. However, they would need to leapfrog the Mavericks and Suns to get there. With them being four games back in the loss column of the Suns, time may be running out for them.

Regardless, if the Trail Blazers are still in the hunt for the 10th seed, Camara should play a lot down the stretch. He has logged an average of 35 minutes over his last 30 games. During that stretch, he averaged 1.6 steals per game. Adding Camara isn't just a play for steals, either. He also averaged 12.8 points. 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 three-pointers across those 30 games.

Blocks: Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers (70% available)

We have likely seen the last of Deandre Ayton (calf) and Robert Williams III (knee) this season. Ayton has not played since early February and there have been no positive updates regarding his recovery. The Trail Blazers said on March 20 that Williams will miss four-to-six weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure.

With Ayton and Williams out, Clingan has started each of his last 18 games. While he has been playing more than when he was a member of the second unit, he averaged a modest 24 minutes per game during that span. Still, he provided 1.9 blocks per game. He also chipped in 9.7 rebounds per game, so Clingan can be a fantasy asset in both blocks and rebounds.