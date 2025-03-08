Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young Injury: Exits with apparent injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 6:26pm

Young exited Saturday's game against the Pacers during the final stages of the third quarter with an apparent leg injury and headed straight to the locker room, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young went down after feeling contact on his left leg following a collision with Quenton Jackson, and he couldn't get up at first, although when he did, he went straight to the locker room. Losing him would be a huge blow for the Hawks, as he's been the offensive catalyst for Atlanta in this contest. At the time of his departure, Young had racked up 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 22 minutes.

