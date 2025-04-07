Trae Young Injury: Expected to play against Magic

Young is probable for Tuesday's game against the Magic with right Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The Hawks continue to monitor the All-Star floor general, but Young hasn't missed a game since the March 10 win over the 76ers. Over his last 11 contests, Young has averaged 24.7 points, 12.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 35.9 minutes while shooting 42.9 percent from downtown.