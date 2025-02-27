Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young Injury: Expected to play against OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 2:19pm

Young (Achilles) is probable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

This isn't anything new for Young, who has been regularly listed as probable due to Achilles tendinitis on multiple occasions of late. The superstar floor general should be good to go Friday, although his status likely won't be confirmed until closer to tipoff. Although Young is shooting just 38.7 percent from the floor over his last six games, he's averaging 26.8 points, 11.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers in 38.2 minutes during this span.

